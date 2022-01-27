Man found not guilty of raping ex-girlfriend

A horse cart operator who was on trial for raping one of his ex-girlfriends was freed of the charge on Thursday when a 12-member mixed jury returned a unanimous not guilty verdict.

Christopher Howes, 56, of Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown was on trial for the offence before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry at the High Court in Demerara.

It was alleged that on April 5, 2020, in Demerara, he engaged in sexual penetration with the 48-year-old woman without her consent. Howes, who was presented by Attorney-at-Law Clyde Forde, had pleaded not guilty to the charge upon his arraignment before the High Court judge.

The case for the prosecution was presented by State Counsel Muntaz Ali and State Counsel Nathifa Elliot in association with State Counsel Nafeeza Baig. Howes was first charged with the offence in October 2020 and was released on $100,000 bail when he appeared before a city court.

Following a preliminary inquiry, a magistrate found that a prima facie case was made out against Howes, and as such, committed him to stand trial for the offence at the Demerara Criminal Assizes.

Reports are that on April 5, 2020, the woman visited his residence, where he forcibly had sex with her. In her defence, the woman is alleged to have whipped out a knife and stabbed Howes to his scrotum.