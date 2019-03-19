Man found not guilty of raping 3-year-old

Conway Gray walked out of the High Court a free man on Tuesday after a 12-member jury found him not guilty of raping a 3-year-old girl back in 2015.

The ruling was handed down by Justice JoAnn Barlow after he was found not guilty by 10 of the jurors.

It is alleged that Gray on June 19, 2015, raped the child. He was represented by Attorney at Law, Maxwell McKay while the case was prosecuted by Seeta Bishundial.

In giving the ruling, Justice Barlow told the accused that he was being given another chance and as such, should stay away from the Court environment.

Meanwhile, he advised the prosecution to continue to provide support for the victim since she is of age to understand what had transpired in Court.