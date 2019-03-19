Breaking: No elections before November 2019 – GECOM tells Granger

GECOM Chairman Justice James Patterson today wrote President David Granger, informing him that General and Regional Elections cannot be held before late November 2019.

This is even though GECOM is constitutionally mandated to hold elections within three months of the passage of a no-confidence motion against the Government and in this case, that deadline expires in just a few days.

In the letter dispatched to the Head-of-State, the GECOM Chair explained that since the Elections Body is continuing with its normal work programme, that is, the holding of House-to-House registration, it will need some $3.5B to host elections.

In this regard, the GECOM Chair said “no election date should be contemplated less than five months after these funds are placed at the disposal of and under the control of GECOM”.

Details to come.