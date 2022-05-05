Man found dead in Mashabo backlands

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was found with gunshot wounds in the backlands of Mashabo, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Dead is 54-year-old Suresh Dyal of Maria’s Lodge.

The man, who usually hunts for a living, had gone into the backlands to ply his trade on Thursday lasty and was expected to return on Monday.

However, after days went by without him returning home, his family started to grow worry.

Several persons went in search of the man and after combing the area for about a day, they found his body with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigations are ongoing.