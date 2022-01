A man was last evening found dead in his car at Tucville, Georgetown.

He has been identified as 67-year-old Reginald Bastiani, who was employed with Edward B.Beharry & Company Limited.

The man had left his Sophia, Greater Georgetown home to head to work but at around 20:00h, his family received a call informing them of the incident.

It is suspected that the man died from a stroke but investigations are ongoing.