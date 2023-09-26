Man dies after being struck down by truck

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred at the intersection of the Avenue of the Republic and Regent Street, Georgetown at around 19:15hrs on Monday.

The identity of the victim is not yet known; police suspect he was a vagrant with no fixed place of abode.

The accident involved a motor lorry with trailer, driven by a 38-year-old man from Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Reports are that the truck was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane of the eastern carriageway of the Avenue of the Republic.

At the time, the traffic light signal was showing green in his direction, and as he was in the process of passing the intersection, it was alleged by the driver that he observed four pedestrians standing on the eastern side of the road and they began to run across the road.

The driver further alleged that he swerved west to avoid a collision with the pedestrians, however, all but one escaped. The pedestrian, ran into the rear left wheel of the trailer where he fell to the road surface and sustained injuries about his body.

An ambulance service was summoned, and on arrival, the injured pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The lorry driver is in custody, assisting with investigations.

--- ---