Man allegedly drowns while attempting to swim across Cuyuni River

The lifeless body of 24-year-old Chris LaRose who allegedly drowned at Kurutuka Village, Cuyuni River on Sunday was discovered one day later.

Based on reports, on Sunday, LaRose attempted to swim across the Cuyuni River but went under and never resurfaced. The incident was witnessed by a 9-year-old child in the village, who raised an alarm.

The man’s body was recovered during a search in the area on Monday at about 16:00h.

The body was clad in a multi-colored pair of shorts. Due to the state of decomposition, detectives were unable to determine if there were any marks of violence.

Investigations are continuing.

--- ---