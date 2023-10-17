12-Y-O battling for life after being struck down by speeding car

A student of the Abram Zuil Secondary School along the Essequibo Coast is battling for her life at the Georgetown Public Hospital after she was struck down by a speeding car in the vicinity of Good Intent Public Road.

At the time of the accident, the child, 12-year-old Rehana Basdeo of Aurora Estate, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) was riding a pedal cycle.

The accident reportedly occurred Saturday, October 14 at about 16:00h as Basdeo was on her way to see her father.

Inews understands that the driver of the motor car, a school teacher was proceeding along the roadway at a fast rate of speed when he collided with the child.

As a result of the collision, she sustained multiple injuries to her head and body. She was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital but due to the severity of her injuries, she was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where she remains in a critical state.

The driver was reportedly arrested but was later released on station bail as investigations continue.

