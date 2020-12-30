Major irregularities unearthed during asphalt plant probe

Major irregularities have been uncovered during the probe into the operations of government’s asphalt plant.

A team, assembled by the Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, today presented the report into allegations of corruption at the Demerara Harbour Bridge, Asphalt Plant.

The investigative team comprised of MoPW Engineer, Ms. Heidi Gillette, Internal Auditor, Mr. Dexter Smith, Engineer Mr. Brion Singh, Assistant Ms. Saudiya Hack and Chair of the investigation Mr. Chateram Ramdihal.

Before handing over the report to Minister Edghill, the Chairman shared a few findings.

According to Mr. Ramdihal, there were missing credit policies or none at all and no credit approval limit was set for customers.

Additionally, it was found that trucks were being loaded at the Asphalt Plant in Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara but would be weighed at the Demerara Harbour Bridge in Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara, a total of 10 miles apart.

The investigative team has concluded that this procedure could have allowed for asphalt to be removed from the trucks along the way.

In another instance, it was found that the cost associated with weighing the asphalt at the DHB was higher when compared to weighing it nearby at an available scale.

“The Asphalt Plant also disposed some scrap metal without going through any bidding process…the Asphalt Plant also started to sell Cold Mix. We noted that the decision to start to purchase and sell Cold Mix was not done in the right manner in terms of a feasibility study was not done,” Mr. Ramdihal explained.

When it comes to the purchase of Cold Mix, he added that the materials were being sourced from an unknown supplier at the time. The Asphalt Plant had also paid an advance to the Trinidadian firm in excess of $9 million in 2015, but the business was registered in 2016.

One of the startling discoveries found by the team, was that a bracelet was purchased in excess of $800,000 for the General Manager of the Demerara Harbour Bridge. The permission for the purchase was also approved by the General Manager. The purchase was said to have been made in November last year for the celebration of International Men’s Day. Gifts were also purchased for other members of staff to commemorate the day.

The Report focused on the period 2013 to date.

Minister Edghill, after receiving the report, said he finds the discoveries quite “damning”.

He, nonetheless, assured that measures will be taken to ensure that “hemorrhaging” of the public purse is ceased.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar commended the investigative team for a job well done.

The investigation was ordered by Minister Edghill back in September, following a media report of mismanagement in the sale of the government’s asphalt.