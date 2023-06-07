Mahaica fire update: Children killed were aged 3 & 9

The two children who lost their lives in a fire that ripped through their Lot 61 Belmont, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home this afternoon have been identified as sisters, age 3 and 9.

They are three-year-old Shameena Hardat and nine-year-old Animika Hardat, who was differently-abled.

The siblings were left home alone at the time of the blaze at around 13:00hrs while their mother stepped out to run an errand.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown but investigations are ongoing.

The mother has two other children but they were in school at the time of the deadly fire.

Reporting By: La'Wanda McAllister

