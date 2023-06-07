$100M National Toshaos’ Council Secretariat completed

The recently constructed National Toshaos’ Council (NTC) Secretariat at the National Exhibition Centre in Sophia, Georgetown, will soon be occupied, pending the procurement of office equipment and furnishing.

This was confirmed on Tuesday when NTC executive members including Chairman, Derick John inspected the $100 million facility, financed through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.

The new office will be commissioned shortly and consists of an administrative section and a dome that will be used to host meetings with Indigenous leaders and other events.

It will also accommodate Toshaos who are travelling to Georgetown for meetings, as the admin building has four self-contained rooms.

According to the NTC, electricity to the building will be provided by Guyana Power and Light Inc, as well as through solar power.

“The executive members expressed deep satisfaction with the $100 million structure. The NTC, as the representative body of all Indigenous leaders in Guyana, remains committed to continue working closely with the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs and all our partners to promote the rights and interests of Indigenous communities,” a statement from the council expressed.

The government in this year’s national budget, allocated some $20 million for the furnishing of the new facility. [DPI]

