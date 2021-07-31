Lusignan prisoner escapes after attempting to steal officer’s motorcycle

An inmate at the Lusignan Prison on the East Coast of Demerara escaped from the facility in the wee hours of today.

The man has been identified as 38-year-old Quincy Clarke of West La Penitence, Georgetown. He escaped sometime between 02:00 and 02:10 hours today.

The police said two prison ranks were on duty at the holding bay when they noticed an unidentifiable male running and pushing a black and red XR motorcycle.

The officers shouted at the male to stop but he didn’t and a chase ensued. The male then dropped the motorcycle, jumped a trench and ran west into some bushes making good his escape.

The ranks, who gave chase, later learnt that the individual was a prisoner and the motorcycle belonged to a Prison officer.

Clarke was sentenced to two-four weeks terms concurrently for two counts of threatening language on Thursday.