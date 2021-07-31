Canje businessman, wife robbed outside home

An East Canje, Berbice, couple was robbed at gunpoint shortly after arriving home on Friday night.

Businessowners, Danny Milton Sankar, 58, and his wife arrived at their lot 588 Fort Ordinance Housing Scheme, East Canje, home sometime after 19:00h and as they were about to enter the yard, they were confronted by two suspects, who held them at gunpoint.

The armed men relieved the couple of: one Samsung galaxy A51 cellphone, value unknown; one Samsung Galaxy S7 cellphone valued $70,000; one Samsung Note 8 cellphone valued $90,000; one J7 cellphone valued $59,000; one J5 cellphone valued $55,000; a quantity of Digicel and GT&T phone cards; an undisclosed amount of cash, one gold chain valued $120,000; two gold rings valued $110,000 and one reading glasses valued $160,000.

The bandits also took the couple’s motorcar, a Burgundy Spacio #PNN 7220, which they used to escape. The vehicle was later found abandoned right in Fort Ordinance.

Sankar complained to reporters about the way the police are handling the investigation.

“The police are not doing their work the right way. Even if you feed the police with information they are not still [doing anything] with the information…,” he stated.

The businessman further explained that he was robbed several times before and had even applied for a firearm license but was not given one.

“[I went] to the Commissioner of Police with meh application and didn’t get it for years. At one time, I bin and they take fingerprints and they do everything to give you a firearm licence, where they visit the [inside] of my home, the [outside], the outside of my business place but they never give me a firearm license,” Sankar stated.

Meanwhile, the police said further investigations are in progress.