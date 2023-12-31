Linden man chopped to death

John Jones, a 56-year-old resident of Block 22 Squatting Area, Wismar, Linden, was fatally chopped on Saturday afternoon during a confrontation with his two brothers-in-law, both of whom were also injured.

The incident occurred at about 16:00 hrs at Jones’ residence.

The two suspects, a 43-year-old Labourer and a 53-year-old Driver – both of Prosville, Wismar, are the brothers of the Jones’ wife (Tracy).

According to Police reports, Jones and the suspects never really had any prior problems.

It was reported that on Saturday, Jones and his wife were having a misunderstanding, which resulted in an argument. As such, the woman called her brothers (the two suspects) to come and take her along with their three children away from the home.

When the two suspects arrived, they entered the yard where Jones was waiting with two cutlasses in his hands. He immediately attacked the two suspects. He dealt one of the suspects a chop to the back of his head and dealt the other suspect a chop to the right side of his face.

A scuffle then ensued between Jones and the suspects, one of whom relieved him of a cutlass and dealt Jones several chops on his body. Upon seeing what was taking place, the wife and three children ran away.

One of the suspects went to the Wismar Police Station, where he reported the matter. He was subsequently escorted to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he is currently receiving medical attention. The other suspect entered a taxi and went to the Linden Hospital complex, where he was seen by a doctor and admitted as a patient, with his condition being listed as serious.

The lifeless body of John Jones was found lying at the back of his yard, with several chop wounds about his body. He was clothed in blue three-quarter pants and a black vest. The scene was photographed and processed.

His body was subsequently escorted to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was pronounced dead by a doctor. The body is at the G. Jetsco Funeral home awaiting a post-mortem examination, which is scheduled for Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

