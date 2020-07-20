Linden man charged for threatening to kill GECOM Chair

Ryan Williams, 27, of Silvercity, Wismar, Linden in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) was today charged for threatening to kill the Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Justice Claudette Singh.

Williams pleaded not guilty to the charge when he made a virtual appearance before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court.

He was charged under the Cybercrime Act.

Williams, who is an APNU/AFC activist, was granted bail in the sum of $500,000 and the matter was adjourned to August 3, 2020.

Only July 14, the coalition supporter used his Facebook Account to post “IF YOU CLAUDETTE SINGH THINK YOU WILL DECLARE FRAUDULENT VOTES SO THAT THE PPP WILL WIN, WELL THINK AGAIN BCUZ YOU AND EVERYBODY IN UR HOUSE WILL F**** DEAD. #DEATHUPONYOU”.

The Guyana Police Force was able to trace the IP address back to Williams’ computer.