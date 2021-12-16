Letter: GECOM, PPP, Opposition and Local Government Elections

Dear Editor,

I have been reading some very interesting letters in the dailies, postings on social media, and on WhatsApp group chats about the need for LGE. The arguments are very strong as to why there is no LGE this year.

In fact, the Opposition blames the PPP Government for not wanting LGE, and also they are solely arguing that the subject minister, the Hon Nigel Dharamlall, MP, and the PPP Government are not prepared to have any LGE elections.

Well, I don’t want to say a lot of what the Opposition is saying, because we all know that they are mentally lazy in making a proper, true and educated statement on many, or maybe all, matters in this country. The facts remain that the Hon. Dharamlall did state on many occasions that he is ready for LGE. The facts remain that the Government, on many occasions, also said they are ready for LGE.

We must all understand that it is not the PPP Government, or any Government or party, or the subject minister who has the authority to conduct the LGE or the GE in this country, but it is solely the Guyana Elections Commission that have to do so. Moreover, if the LGE was going to happen this year, then GECOM needed to have a CEO in place, but it seems the Opposition forgot that the main man to ensure the elections is free and fair and happen accordingly wasn’t in position. Seems the Opposition is living in Wonderland with Alice.

So, it is clear that because GECOM was without a CEO, the LGE could not have happened, and the Opposition failed to understand that.

Very recently, on the appointment and swearing in of the CEO of GECOM, Mr. Vishnu Persaud, he did indicate to the public that he would work as hard as possible to ensure that LGE happens next year. Let me take this opportunity to congratulate Mr. Persaud on his appointment as CEO of GECOM, and I know that the entire country looks forward to free, fair and transparent elections henceforth.

So, let me educate the Opposition that LGE could not have happened without a CEO of GECOM, and therefore neither the subject minister nor the Government should be blamed at all.

Regards,

Abel Seetaram