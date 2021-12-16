GECOM to meet again next year to finalise decisions on new DCEO, LGE

The seven-member Guyana Elections Commission will not be meeting again until next year to finalise its decisions on a number of critical issues including the hiring of a new Deputy Chief Elections Officer and the hosting of Local Government Elections.

The Commission met on Tuesday for the last time this year where they dealt primarily with housekeeping matters.

The new Chief Elections Officer Vishnu Persaud was also introduced to the Commission, after he took his oath of office before Chief Justice Roxane George.

The Commission has a lot of outstanding matters to be dealt with including filling key vacancies such as the position of a Deputy Chief Elections Officer and the hosting of Local Government Elections.

When contacted for an update, Commissioner Bibi Shadick explained that these matters will be dealt with in the first week of January, when the Commission is expected to meet again.

CEO Persaud had noted that he will be guided by the Commission its readiness to host LGE which he anticipated can be held next year.

Shadick noted too that matters regarding voter registration and education will be ironed out in the new year.

Former Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield; his former Deputy, Roxanne Myers; and former Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo were fired in August over their alleged attempts to alter the results of the March 2020 elections.

They are also before the courts on related charges.