Letter: Former President’s son-in-law on the right side of society

Dear Editor,

“We must all, regardless of political affiliation, work together to improve services to communities. There are no winners when communities and public assets are neglected or fall into decay. I offer a hand of friendship and support to all Local Government bodies. Central Government stands as a partner in development.”

Resounding and resolute words from a remarkable President, Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali, as he unswervingly implored the new batch of sworn-in mayors and their deputies to put the interest of the people and nation first, and come on board his Administration’s aggressive developmental agenda, while not allowing their political affiliation to come in-between.

Many had debunked the former PNC administration for their monstrosities and atrocities during their 2015-2020 tenure, more so when the Party was tasked with being a caretaker Government only and restricted in dealing with financial transactions. On the contrary, they went on a “holiday spree”, giving out lands to their cronies and wheeling and dealing with the nation’s assets. One of the early dissents was former Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin, ex-President Granger’s son-in-law, who was very adamant and refused to be influenced by the shenanigans of the PNC Government.

Mr Gaskin could not hide the truth by remaining quietly and politely, ‘while our country gets hijacked, ridiculed and torn apart.’ In a March 2020 message to his colleagues, he reminded them that they were not elected to remain in office forever, and they need to “level with your supporters and start directing your energies towards becoming a credible opposition party in time for 2025.” He further stated what was as clear as daylight, “Supporters of the APNU/AFC were misled into believing that the coalition had won the election.”

Since the PPP/C Government took office three years ago, President Ali and his Cabinet members have committed themselves in words, deeds and actions to dedicate their resourcefulness to help build a better Guyana and remove the stigma of negativity, distrust, and corruption, which plagued the nation under the PNC’s devious reign from 2015 to 2020. No wonder shortly after President Ali was sworn-in to office on 5th August 2020, Guyana was honoured with a visit from then United States Secretary of State, Mr. Mike Pompeo.

From day one, the PPP/C Government has been working assiduously to improve living conditions in Guyana, and to repair the international image of the country, besmirched by the callous PNC governance. It is no small task for Guyana to earn and maintain the respect of the United States, and for the second time during the same Government to host the Secretary of State. In July 2023, Mr Antony Blinken stated in his remarks to President Ali, “The United States appreciates the increasingly significant role that Guyana is playing in addressing regional and indeed global issues: a leader on the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights; and, of course, starting in January, one of the new term members of the United Nations Security Council.”

Under the mantle of the PPP/C Government and President Irfaan Ali’s leadership, Guyana is quickly regaining lost grounds, both economically and socially.

The country is globally recognized as the world’s fastest growing economy, with a GDP which increased by 100% over the past two years.

Inheriting a bankrupt economy from the wasteful PNC Government for the second time, Outsource Asia had this to say about the PPP/C management of the country’s finance, “Powered by the rapid economic growth, President Ali has led Guyana through a period of rapid transformation, and the Government has laid out a masterplan for rapid development and transformation. Moreover, they have demonstrated our ability to work tirelessly to make this vision a reality, so that citizens can reap the benefits as soon as possible.”

No wonder President Ali is asking all stakeholders to join the Government’s winning formula for developmental success! Despite winning over 80% of the NDC and municipality seats at the recent Local Government Election, the ever-simple President Ali allows his humbleness and humaneness to override any ego and reach out to each leader, not identifying with any indifferences but embracing them with fraternity, and to look each person straight in the eyes, extending his warm hands in friendship. The President’s camaraderie reflects his genuineness, and those present did well to reciprocate and “shake the hand that shook the world.” They did not follow the haughtiness of Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton. In fact, they allowed common sense to prevail and took the opportunity to make the right choice of wanting to start afresh by being on the right side of society.

President Ali has, during a short span of time, met scores of world leaders who unhesitatingly and lovingly open their arms to embrace him affectionately. This close friendship was earned through honesty and integrity, and not demanded via fear or fame! The PPP/C Government is laboriously making perpetual outreaches to all Guyanese. Prime Minister Mark Phillips recently stated at the National Assembly, “We (PPP/C) have a holistic plan that we have been delivering to the people of Guyana. We are a people-centred Government. Unfortunately, the entire Opposition cannot keep abreast with what is happening around them. But those who have eyes to see will see, and those who have ears to hear will hear. The people are seeing, and the people are hearing, and the people have started to ignore you (The Opposition).”

How appropriate that during the recent Emancipation Day celebration, no other than Dr. Richard Van-West Charles, son-in-law of former President Forbes Burnham, should pay tribute to President Irfaan Ali! He said, “Guyana under the leadership of President Ali is currently on an upward trajectory of building a strong future… We have multiple ethnicities, and we have in our motto, one people, one nation, one destiny, and the president’s programmatic framework of one Guyana. That is important for us, because it is building a nation.” Guyana awaits more daredevil unmasking and coming out of the dark!

Yours respectfully,

Jai Lall

--- ---