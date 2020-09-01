Lenox Shuman is Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly

Former Toshao Lenox Shuman has been elected Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

Shuman is the leader of the newly former Liberty and Justice Party which, through its joinder with the A New and United Guyana and The New Movement parties, won a seat in the National Assembly. He is their current representative in the National Assembly.

Shuman was also recently appointed ministerial adviser on civil aviation, being a licensed pilot with a wealth of aviation experience.

An old student of the North Georgetown Secondary School, Shuman furthered his studies in Canada where he gained his piloting qualifications and experience.

He also served as Toshao of Pakuri (St Cuthbert’s Mission) from 2015 to 2018 and Vice Chairman of the National Toshao Council.