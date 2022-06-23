Lengthy wait for passport due to disruption of global supply chain; materials expected in August – GPF

In light of reports that there is a wait time of as much as two months at Central Immigration and Passport Office for new applicants, the Guyana Police Force has explained that this is due to disruptions to the global supply chain which has caused delays in obtaining materials needed.

Nevertheless, the GPF has reassured that materials are slated to arrive here by late August after which, the process of obtaining a passport in a timely manner will return to normal.

See below full statement from the Guyana Police Force’s Central Immigration and Passport Office:

The Central Immigration and Passport Office continues to provide passport and other immigration document services; however, it is attempting to do so within the normal time frame of five (5) working days.

The COVID-19 Pandemic and other recent world events have caused the disruption of countless supply chains.

The Guyana Police Force’s Central Immigration and Passport Office has been affected by this disruption in the supply chain of material.

The delayed shipment of materials is expected here in late August after which normalcy will prevail.

While the delay is inevitable, the Central Immigration and Passport Office remains unwavering in its commitment to work assiduously to ensure that things are back to normal in the shortest possible time.

We apologise for any inconvenience this delay may have caused.