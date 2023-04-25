Labourer crushed to death by log at Mackenzie Sports Club ground

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 43-year-old labourer which occurred at a construction site today at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground in Linden, Region Ten.

Dead is Cledwin Richards called “Fatboy” of Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

At the time of the workplace fatality, Richards was preparing the timber piles to be driven into the earth.

Police said the man was walking on one of six piles that were packed on each other when he allegedly slipped and fell between another set of piles that was on the ground.

“The pile that he was walking on subsequently tumbled and fell on his head, pinning him down,” police stated.

With the assistance of other workers at the site, the pile was removed. The motionless body of Richard, who was not equipped with any safety gear, was picked up and escorted to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

