Kuru Kururu teen stabbed to death during row over dancing

A 19-year-old mother two was stabbed to death by a drunken man during a row in the wee hours of today.

Dead is Kameel Calistro of Swan, Kuru Kururu, Sosedkye/Linden Highway. The incident occurred at about 03:45h today.

According to police reports, Calistro had attended a party at a residence in the village on Saturday night, where she was drinking and dancing to music being played from a vehicle that was parked in front of the unfenced yard.

At the time, there were several others there drinking and dancing when about 02:00h this morning, the 20-year-old suspect, who is also a resident of Swan and was amongst the gathering, had an argument about which girl can dance better.

The argument was between the young man and relatives of the victim, during which the suspect pulled out a knife from his right side waist and attempted to stab 29 year-old Adolph Joseph – a cousin of Calistro. However, the knife only gave him a minor laceration to the lower left side abdomen.

Calistro then intervened and the suspect stabbed her to the left side abdomen. She then collapsed and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is at the GPHC mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination. She 19-year-old leaves to mourn her two daughters along with other relatives.

Meanwhile, the suspect was arrested and a knife was found in his possession.

“He is presently highly under the influence,” the police said.

Investigations are in progress.