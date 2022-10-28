Kurt Baboolall new CEO of Int’l Energy Conference & Expo

The International Energy Conference and Expo (IECEG) today announced the appointment of Mr. Kurt Baboolall as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from October 1, 2022.

Mr. Baboolall holds a Master’s of Business Administration from the Australian Institute of Business, a Degree in Business Management, and a Diploma in Banking and Finance from the University of Guyana.

Prior to his appointment, he served as the Director of Operations for IECEG 2022. Speaking on his appointment Mr. Baboolall said “I am looking forward to the amazing opportunity of serving as CEO of an organization that was responsible for bringing together Heads of State and Heads of Government, Policymakers, Academics and Energy Industry Executives to discuss ideas around the further development of Guyana’s burgeoning energy sector.

Guyana has established itself as one of the leading energy conferences regionally and has attracted tremendous local, regional and international support. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth of this event.

Before his tenure at IECEG, Kurt was Business Development Manager – of Ibis Construction Equipment Sales & Rentals (ICON) – a Joint Venture with Farfan & Mendes & FT Farfan from Trinidad between 2016-2020, Business Manager at Scotiabank between 2006-2016 and Seasonal Auditor for the Edward Beharry Group of Companies between 2000-2004.

Chairman of the International Energy Conference and Expo Guyana, Anthony Whyte said, “We are delighted to have Mr. Baboolall take the helm as CEO as we head into the 2023 edition of the IECEG under the theme ‘Harnessing Energy for Development’.

The conference and expo has been able to garner overwhelming return support from this year’s exhibitors and sponsors.

In addition, we have also seen substantial interest from new players across the energy sector and also from other sectors such as agriculture, mining, and forestry to name a few.”

Whyte added further, “We continue to focus on building new business relationships and strategic alliances locally, regionally, and internationally, I am confident that Kurt has the experience and skillset to effectively drive this strategy forward for the benefit of the conference, Guyana, and the region.

The 2023 edition of the International Energy Conference and Expo Guyana will take place from February 14-17, 2023 at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Georgetown, Guyana.