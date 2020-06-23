Kitty man shot dead in Agricola whilst searching for party spots

A 27-year-old man of Kitty, Georgetown was killed during the wee hours of Monday after gunfire erupted in a crowd at Brutus Street, Agricola, Greater Georgetown.

Tyron Duesberry, his wife, and two friends had left a popular night bar in Georgetown and were travelling along the East Bank Public Road in search for party spots.

They group of friends noticed a massive crowd at Brutus Street, Agricola and as such decided to stop there.

But as the car came to a halt, loud explosions began emanating from within the crowd. By the time Duesberry could have taken cover, one of the bullets hit the back windscreen of the vehicle and struck the man in the back.

The bullet exited his abdomen.

When his wife realised that he was shot, the man was taken to seek medical attention but was pronounced dead on arrival.

No arrests were made.

Duesberry was a construction worker and a father of one.