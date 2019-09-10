JetBlue to offer direct flights from Guyana to NY in April 2020

US Carrier, JetBlue earlier today announced that as part of its expansion in Latin America and Caribbean, it will launch its services between John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) in April 2020.

JetBlue says it will operate its new A321neo aircraft and that seats are available for purchase in the U.S. starting today.

“Guyana service introduces a diverse and underserved destination to the JetBlue route map which will benefit both leisure travelers, as well as those visiting friends and relatives,” said Andrea Lusso, director route planning. “Just as we’ve done in our South American markets in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, we’re introducing a new, low fare high-quality choice to travelers in Guyana”, a release from Jet Blue stated.

With this announcement, Public Infrastructure Minister, David Patterson stated that the Government of Guyana is delighted to welcome the new airline to Guyana.

“The introduction of this immensely popular low-cost carrier will see lower ticket prices to Georgetown and provide travelers with an opportunity to fly on an airline of choice to their favorite destination. This agreement with JetBlue is timely and comes on the heels of continued and sustainable growth in several sectors of our economy, including, service, tourism, mining and oil and gas.”

Just five hours from New York by air, Georgetown serves as the gateway to Guyana. With pristine beaches in the north, mountain ranges to the west, vast rainforests and never-ending savannahs in the south, Guyana has emerged as a playground for adventurists and modern-day explorers. JetBlue’s newest route will also connect New York’s Guyanese American community – the largest in the U.S. – with Guyana’s capital city, making the connections between friends and family easier and closer than ever.

“We are extremely excited to welcome JetBlue’s new non-stop services from New York-JFK to Georgetown, Guyana,” said Brian T. Mullis, Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority.

“2019 has been quite a year – winning five international awards, increased route options to Europe, new community-led and owned tourism product development, increased stakeholder collaboration, growing demand in our target markets and now JetBlue improving connectivity with one of our core markets – North America.”

Guyana becomes the fourth country in South America JetBlue serves and grows the airline’s presence in Latin America and Caribbean where it is a leading carrier serving nearly 40 destinations. The new nonstop flight between New York City and Georgetown will be made possible by the A321neo’s extended range and fuel efficiency.