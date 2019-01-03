Jamal Khashoggi murder trial opens in Saudi Arabia

The trial of 11 individuals over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has begun in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, state media report.

Prosecutors have asked for the death penalty for five of the defendants.

Khashoggi, a prominent US-based critic of the Saudi government, was killed after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on 2 October.

Prosecutors say he was murdered in a “rogue” operation by agents sent to persuade him to return to the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia has refused Turkey’s request to extradite 18 suspects for trial, including 15 alleged agents who it says flew to Istanbul to carry out the killing.

Little information was released by state media other than that the first session of the criminal court’s hearing of the case had begun and that the 11 defendants and their lawyers were present.

Defence lawyers requested a copy of the indictment sheet and time to review it. No date was set for the next hearing.

Requests to Turkey for evidence had not yet been answered, the attorney general said in a statement carried on the Saudi Press Agency.

No names of the defendants have been officially released.

Earlier statements said another 10 people were also being investigated.

In November, Deputy Public Prosecutor Shalaan bin Rajih Shalaan said investigators had concluded that an intelligence officer ordered Khashoggi’s murder, applying a lethal injection inside the consulate.

The officer had been tasked with persuading the dissident journalist to return to the Gulf kingdom, he added.

Khashoggi’s body was dismembered inside the building and the body parts were then handed over to a local “collaborator” outside the grounds, according to Mr Shalaan.

The remains have not yet been found.

Turkey has identified 15 men it believes to be Saudi agents arriving at and departing from Istanbul’s international airport around the time of the killing.

But whether any of them are now on trial in Riyadh is unknown.

One man who will not be on trial is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the son of King Salman and Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, who has been accused by some in the West of being behind the killing.

US officials have reportedly said such an operation would have needed the prince’s approval.

Prince Mohammed has denied any role in what he has called a “heinous crime that cannot be justified”.

The US has imposed sanctions on 17 Saudi officials, including Saud al-Qahtani, a former adviser to the crown prince who it alleged was “part of the planning and execution of the operation” that led to Khashoggi’s murder. Again, it is unclear if any of the 17 are being tried. (Excerpts from BBC)