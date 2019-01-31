Jagdeo welcomes CJ’s ruling, reiterates call for Govt to resign, swift Elections

Following the High Court Ruling on the challenges to the no confidence resolution, Opposition Leader, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has welcomed the decision and renewed calls for the government to resign.

Speaking at his Church Street Office following the ruling, Jagdeo reminded that the Government sought to invalidate the no confidence motion on the basis of Charrandas Persaud being a citizen of Canada and the argument of the majority vote.

However on both grounds, acting Chief Justice (CJ) Roxanne George upheld the validity of the no confidence motion passed in the National Assembly on December 21 by Speaker of the House Dr Barton Scotland.

Given this fact, Jagdeo made it clear that both the legislation and judiciary have spoken on the matter.

“The legislation spoke on the night of the 21st when 33 members voted in favour of the no confidence motion. The Speaker declared the motion carried, the Clerk issued a resolution to that effect, the Government sough a review but the speaker…upheld the decision that was made on the 21 of December, that is, that the no confidence motion was validly passed. So the legislation was very clear about the passage of the motion. We were awaiting the judiciary and now the judiciary has spoken” Jagdeo said.

As such, he is once again calling on Government to act in accordance with the constitution to resign and to hold elections in the next 90 days.

“So right now the Government has to act in accordance with Article 106 (6) of the constitution which states that the cabinet and the President, shall resign upon the successful passage of the motion and it must also proceed in accordance with Article 106 (7) of the constitution which is to hold elections in 90 days” the Opposition Leader reiterated.

Failure to adhere to the laws of the constitution according to Jagdeo can lead to a crisis in Guyana.

“Failing to do this, procrastination in doing this, can lead to a constitutional crisis and it would mean the violation of the constitution and that is what we are experiencing with this Government” Jagdeo said.

Further, the Opposition Leader is also urging the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to act in accordance with the constitution and to begin preparations for elections.