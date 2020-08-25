Indian High Commissioner, Agri Minister discuss areas of collaboration

High Commissioner of India, Dr K J Srinivasa on Tuesday met with Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha where they discussed various matters of possible collaboration and support from India for the benefit of the agriculture, fisheries and other allied sectors.

According to the High Commissioner, Indian expertise in the food-processing, agro-processing, fisheries, sugar sector etc. is well known across the world.

High Commissioner Dr Srinivasa also paid a courtesy call today on Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton. During the meeting they held discussions on several issues of mutual interest in the labour sector.