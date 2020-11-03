Imported beers, stouts and malt products must be properly labelled – GA-FDD

The Government Analyst –Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) is advising all importers, distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets and retailers that the label of all brewed products (beers, stouts, shandy and malta) imported into Guyana, among other standards labelling requirements, must include also the name and address of the local Importer or Distributer.

This is in keeping with the Laws of Guyana Food and Drug Act Charter 34:03 Section 18 and the Caricom Regional Organization for Standards and Quality (CROSQ)- Caricom Regional Standard (CRS 40:201X)- Labelling of Brewed products. Imported beers, stouts, shandy or malt products that are non-compliant with this label requirement will be refused entry into Guyana.

In addition, manufacturers of local products must be able to furnish a copy of their No Objection Letter in cases of cottage industry or a valid License to Manufacture issued by the Government Analyst –Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) to ply their trade at wholesale and retail outlets in Guyana.

Inspectors of the GA-FDD will be enforcing these requirements along with Environmental Officers (EHO) (Sanitary Inspectors) in the Regions and Municipalities.

Failure of Importers, Distributors, Supermarkets, Wholesalers and Retailers to ensure compliance with all the above requirements will see enforcement proceeding and legal action being taken against noncompliant commodities found in their possession and/or their businesses being placed before the courts in accordance with the laws of Guyana Food and Drug Act Chapter 34:03., for trading in unlicensed products or improperly labeled imported brewed products.

These measures are being taken in the best interest of consumers to ensure unlicensed and/or smuggled commodities that may have been manufactured, processed, transported, stored and/or be exposed to unfavorable and insanitary conditions are not released for sale on local markets. Since this can put consumers at risk, exposing them to the inherent dangers associate with food fraud. [GA-FDD Press Release]