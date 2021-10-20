Husband confesses to killing Mahdia businesswoman

Just after a post-mortem examination confirmed that Denise Vieira, the 47-year-old businesswoman of Mahdia, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) who was found dead in her home, was choked and beaten to death, her reputed husband has confessed to killing her.

According to the autopsy report, the cause of death was asphyxiation due to compression injuries to the neck, which is consistent with choking, compounded by blunt trauma to the head and face.

Marvin Verbeke, 33, called “Umbrella Dread” during Police interrogation told officers that the killing happened Wednesday last at their home.

According to the man, he wanted to scare Vieira and snuck up behind her and placed his arms around her neck. It was then the woman began resisting and it resulted in them fighting.

He told Police that during the fight he began choking the woman as she kept on fighting. He alleged that he had only choked her to stop her from retaliating.

Shortly after, the duo fell to the floor, where Vieira allegedly hit her head and became motionless. The man said he then released her neck and realised that she was already dead.

He claimed that upon realising she was motionless he panicked and began to shake her in an attempt to revive her. However, his attempts proved futile.

The 33-year-old man then told Police that he left her in the house and went out outside and made checks around the yard before going to a nearby shop where he was reportedly hanging out with friends.

In previous reports, Police had explained that about three months ago, the woman had moved out of the house she shared with the man to live in a separate structure in the same yard.

The woman, who operated a shop, reportedly moved out due to an ongoing domestic dispute with the man.

On the day in question at around 13:00h, a neighbour heard the woman telling the husband

“Get out my (expletive) place, leff me alone.”

The husband then left her house and proceeded next door where he was liming with some friends.

At around 13:45h, a customer went to the woman’s home/shop and that customer’s calls went unanswered.

This was communicated to the husband who went over to investigate. It was then he allegedly discovered the woman dead on the kitchen floor with blood oozing from her mouth, nose and about her face, Police said.

He reportedly attempted to revive her but she was unresponsive. A report was then made to the Police by neighbours.

Suspecting foul play was involved, the husband was arrested and he denied the allegation.

However, following his confession, he was remanded to prison on Monday after he was charged with the offence.

Verbeke appeared at the Mahdia Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Sunil Scarce via Zoom and was remanded to prison. The case will continue on January 12, 2022.