House collapses as flooding intensifies in Region 9

As the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) continues to conduct assessments in flood-hit areas of Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo), reports have emerged that a house at Sand Creek has collapsed as a result of being inundated.

In a statement today, the CDC explained that the most recent assessments, which are being led by Director General Kester Craig, were conducted in Sand Creek.

Based on the findings, it was observed that few households and large portions of farmlands were affected in the area.

According to the Toshao of Sand Creek, Eugene Andrews, one home collapsed as a result of being inundated and small amounts of livestock have died.

The CDC Director General told residents of the area at a meeting yesterday, that nearby schools will be used as shelters but residents must observe all COVID-19 Protocols if they relocate.

Additionally, he advised persons not to play or traverse unnecessarily through the flood waters to minimize water borne diseases.

The CDC says it will continue to work closely with the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), the Toshao and residents of Sand Creek to provide relief and support where necessary.

Residents of Region Nine and other Regions across Guyana are urged to be vigilant and cautious during this rainy season, and to report any impact from flood waters immediately.