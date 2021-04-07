Hetmyer ready for IPL 2021 challenge

The IPL 2021 tournament is set to set the world stage ablaze, and Guyana’s very own son of the soil, Shimron Hetmyer, will feature with the Delhi Capitals for the second time.

The top order left-handed Hetmyer has featured in a total of 12 matches for the Capitals, scoring a total of 185 runs at an average of 23.12 and a high score of 45 at a strike rate of 148.

Hetmyer has smashed a total of 11 boundaries and 12 maximums in his 2020 season with the Delhi Capitals.

In a DC All Access interview, when asked his view of being quarantined with his family, as compared to last year, Hetmyer said, “Much, much easier, it’s much easier, to be honest, because my wife is there with me. It’s much easier to relax in the room as she is there, so I’m not that lonely as compared to last year. I’m happy that she was able to come up, so she will be able to enjoy Delhi as much as I did last year.”

He also went on to note that he does feel great to be back out on the field hitting balls again. “It does feel great to be back out again, after 7 days, as at home it was hitting it just a little bit. But to be back in Delhi, to be in India, is really good to be here. I’m really enjoying it here so far, and even the first day I am enjoying, so it’s more to come.”

With the absence of Shreyas Iyer due to injury, Rishbah Pant will now take up that mantle.

Hetmyer stated that he had mixed emotions, as Shreyas was not a part of the setup. But nevertheless, he stated, he was happy for the prolific Pant to be leading the side, as he has played against him in his U19 days.

He also iterated that he knows it will be a good challenge for Pant, and he is happy for him going forward.

With training being possible thus far only in the Capitals camp, the young left hander is enjoying himself thoroughly. He smoked DC veteran spinner Amit Mishra to all parts of the ground with ease during a practice session. Mishra’s T20 career has seen him play a total of 232 matches, picking up 256 wickets at an economy rate of 7.18.