Boy, 10, missing since Easter Monday

A ten-year-old boy from the Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) has been missing for some three days.

Kevin James was last seen alive on Easter Monday (April 5) at Cullen Sandtop, Essequibo Coast.

He was flying a kite at the time.

James resided with his grandmother at Cullen.

The child’s grandmother, Indranie Peters, told this publication that the young lad has a habit of running away from home to go play.

On the day in question, he was flying a kite in the community and then he suddenly disappeared.

The grandmother said after the child did not return home for the evening, she became worried.

The grandmother and several villagers made checks around the area for the child and he was not located.

Searches continued on Tuesday and today but to no avail.

A report was made at the Suddie Police Station. The grandmother is pleading with person(s) who may have information of the whereabouts of her grandson to make contact with the nearest police station.

“I will continue to search for him because i want to see him alive and howsoever keeping him at the Sandtop, I’m pleading for them to release and send him home” Peters stated.

