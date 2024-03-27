Health Ministry begins chickenpox vaccination drive at Lusignan Prison

The Ministry of Health has commenced the administration of chickenpox vaccines to the general population at the Lusignan Prison, as the Guyana Prison Service seeks to bolster efforts to eradicate the spread of the virus within the facility.

Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot, said the exercise will be ongoing over the next few days with the intention to ensure that all currently incarcerated population, and new admissions along with the staff are vaccinated and protected from the virus.

So far, there have been no new cases of chickenpox detected at the prison facility.

However, Officer-in-charge, Deoraj Gyandat, confirmed that seven of the 25 active cases have been clear.

According to Gyandat, the Ministry of Health medical teams continue their surveillance and screening processes, while there is also a robust education, and hygiene campaign being conducted by the Prison Administration in collaboration with the Ministry of Health on how to prevent contracting the virus and identifying the symptoms.

--- ---