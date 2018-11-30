Guyanese woman suspected to be involved in Canada cocaine bust yet to be arrested

Four months after being sought by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), in connection with a drug bust in Canada, businesswoman Rosemary Singh is still on the run.

According to the initial report, Singh, of Ramsingh Street, Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was reportedly spotted by Police in neighbouring Suriname after she allegedly fled the country by boat.

This was confirmed by sources, who noted that drug enforcement officers in Suriname were trying to locate the woman.

When contacted, CANU Head, retired Major General Michael Atherly related that the woman was yet to be arrested.

Nevertheless, Atherly noted that CANU and its Canadian counterpart are working together and are continuing their investigations into the matter.

Singh, the proprietor of Rose Bar located in Section C Enterprise, ECD, is wanted for questioning by CANU in relation to the cocaine bust in Canada, involving a bauxite shipment that departed Guyana.

On September 15, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) carried out a major drug enforcement exercise during which they seized 81 kilograms of cocaine at the Port of Valleyfield.

The drug was found concealed in the hold of a vessel – Jacqueline C – carrying bauxite from Linden, from where the ship departed.

“After an initial search of the vessel, signs led us to concentrate on the front of the boat. And after a vigorous search, the cocaine was found concealed in bags in the hold of the vessel,” CBSA Deputy Director Alain Surprenant was quoted as saying in subsequent reports.

Four people were arrested, two of whom – 48-year-old Nazir Ahmad Hussain and 36-year-old Roldan De Gorio Tito – were charged with conspiracy to import drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

According to a statement on the RCMP’s website, investigations revealed that the seized drug was headed for the Toronto and Vancouver markets.