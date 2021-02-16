Guyanese art teacher found murdered in St Martin apartment

A Guyanese teacher that taught art at the Methodist Agogic Center (MAC) identified as Rhonda Thomas was reportedly found stabbed to death on Monday. Police Spokesman Joe Josepha confirmed that a female was found in a home at White Sands Road Beacon Hill stabbed to death.

Several persons who knew the victim reported that the victim is a well-known art teacher that hails from Guyana. They said Thomas taught art at the Methodist Agogic Center for over a decade.

Reports are that Ms Thomas just recently obtained a divorce which some described as a “bitter divorce procedure”. However, there is no indication if the divorce has any relation to the brutal murder.

Friends of the deceased teacher described her as a hard worker. They said besides her teaching job at the MAC School, Thomas was a security guard and later became a part-time employee of Maho as an interior decorator.

The Police Patrol and Ambulance department were sent to White Sands Road in Beacon Hill, on Monday, February 15th, 2021, at approximately 12:00 pm where they encountered a female victim who was lying on the ground in her home and not showing any signs of life.

After conducting a brief investigation on the scene it was concluded that the victim died of foul play. The doctor, who arrived later on the scene pronounced the death of the victim. The body of the victim has been confiscated for further investigation.

So far, the Police have no clear picture of what had taken place up to now.



This investigation is currently ongoing, more details into what took place will be provided as soon as they become available. Police Force would like to express its condolence to the family of the deceased. (St Martin News Network)