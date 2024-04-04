Guyana’s Opposition rejects enactment of law to make Essequibo State in Venezuela 

See full statement from the Parliamentary Opposition on Venezuela’s latest act of aggression:

The Parliamentary Opposition views with deep concern, and alarm, the action taken by the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to promulgate “the organic law for the defense of Guayana Essequiba” in total violation of international law.

The Parliamentary Opposition is constrained to note that this illegal act has come at a time when the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela continues to take belligerent action against the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, including, the fraudulent referendum of December 3, 2023; the build-up of troops along the border and other provocative acts.

These measures will neither contribute to the peaceful relations between the two countries nor the overall peace of the region. A zone of peace can hardly survive in these circumstances. The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela will therefore be responsible for the further decline in the relations between the two states and any breach in the peaceful development of the region.

Accordingly, the Parliamentary Opposition not only rejects this organic law but condemns it as a flagrant violation of International Law, the Geneva Agreement and the letter and spirit of the recent joint Declaration of Argyle for dialogue and peace agreed to on December 14, 2023. Also, the “Organic Law” is in clear violation of the recent decision of the ICJ which enjoined that “Pending a final decision in the case, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela shall refrain from taking any action which would modify the situation which currently prevails in the territory of dispute…”.

The Parliamentary Opposition further notes that the government and people of Guyana have not engaged in any aggressive action against the government and people of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, but rather has sought to solve the territorial controversy through peaceful and legal means, including the resort to the International Court of Justice which is now considering a final decision in this matter.

The Parliamentary Opposition finally urges the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to act responsibly and not further inflame the geo-political fault lines of the region, and thereby threaten its further peaceful development.

