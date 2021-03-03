Guyana to compete at FIBA Esports Open III

For the first time ever, Guyana will be competing at the FIBA Esports Open III.

FIBA Esports is part of the Guyana Basketball Federation’s (GABF) innovative activities under the “Enlarge the GABF Family” strategic priority.

The global event has more than doubled in size to 38 teams, from the inaugural tournament, which took place last June.

Guyana will compete in the Americas Conference, which is due to take place late April.

Selection to represent Guyana at the FIBA Esports Open III is open to all top NBA2K players, as the GABF invites players from both genders to apply online.

Similar to the previous event, conferences will be played across three weekends, this time in April and early May 2021. FIBA will confirm the exact dates in due course.

GABF General Secretary, Patrick Haynes, said: “We’re excited to part of FIBA’s Esports Open for the first time this year. The gaming world has seen rapid growth, evidenced by the large number of gamers and fans involved, and the timing and opportunities makes sense for the GABF to add an e-national team to compete in future international FIBA competitions. Our preparations are underway, and we wish all players who will be representing Guyana the best of luck.”

Each team will have seven players – five on the court and two reserves. Guyana has registered for the Current Gen Division where players will be allowed to play with the Play Station 4 (PS4) version of NBA2K21, using Pro-AM mode. Teams are once again allowed to have full customization of player avatars, uniforms and arena designs.

Fans will once again be able to watch the action unfold, with 70+ hours of live content being streamed on FIBA’s Facebook, Twitch and YouTube channels and live on the Olympic Channel. Each game will be available online with live commentary in English, as well as a daily show featuring up to 12 games.

Those interested can Register online: http://guyana.basketball/en/esports/