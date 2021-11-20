Guyana, Tanzania commit to strengthen ties

Guyana and Tanzania have expressed shared interests in strengthening relations when Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Hugh Todd and Non-Resident High Commissioner of Tanzania to Guyana, Dr. Emmanuel Nchimbi, met recently.

The High Commissioner was accompanied by Minister Counsellor in the Tanzanian Embassy in Brasilia, Frank Mhina, for the meeting on Wednesday.

During his exchange with the High Commissioner, Minister Todd spoke of the several

commonalities between Guyana and Tanzania, including the two countries’ shared colonial

history, developmental challenges, and resource dependency. In this regard, the Minister

recognised the need for more cooperation between the two countries and informed that Guyana is committed to enhancing relations with all its partners in Africa.

The High Commissioner agreed on the importance of re-energizing the relations between Guyana and Tanzania. To this end, Minister Todd and High Commissioner Nchimbi agreed to continue promoting cooperation and the sharing of experiences in the areas of air services, tourism, oil and gas and culture, among others.

With reference to the diverse nature of Guyana’s population, the Minister informed the High

Commissioner about the ‘One Guyana Initiative’ initiated by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, which focuses on equal opportunities and equitable distribution of resources. In

addition, the Foreign Minister underscored the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability in the management of resources.

The Foreign Minister also updated the High Commissioner on the legal proceedings before the International Court of Justice with respect to the Guyana /Venezuela Border Controversy. To this end, the High Commissioner said that he recognises the importance of upholding the principles of international law.

It was agreed that the two sides would continue to work towards the conclusion of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in mutually beneficial areas of cooperation and for reciprocal visits of the Foreign Ministers of Guyana and Tanzania.

The two officials further committed to the enhancement of bilateral relations between Guyana and Tanzania for the betterment of their citizens.