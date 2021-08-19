Guyana, Suriname ink pacts to boost agricultural trade, collaborate on healthcare services

Guyana and Suriname today signed two agreements aimed at boosting agricultural trade and strengthening collaboration in healthcare services between the two countries.

The agriculture-related agreement was signed by Guyana’s Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha and his Surinamese counterpart, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister, Parmanand Sewdien.

This agreement seeks to improve trade between the two countries for fresh and organic agricultural produce. It deals with areas of production, certification, processing, packaging and transporting of these goods. Additionally, the agreement underscores a commitment between the two South American nations to collaborate on seeking ways to access markets in North America and Europe for their agricultural produce.

The other agreement was signed by Guyana’s Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony and Suriname’s Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation Minister, Ambassador Albert R. Ramdin.

This agreement deals with the establishment of services in the field of healthcare between the two nations. It outlines how the countries can cooperate and deepen collaboration on a wide range of matters including building capacity for healthcare personnel.

It also speaks to joint programmes between the two countries in areas of public healthcare services, disease control, pharmaceutical services and research.

The two countries also committed to coordinate efforts in the fight against Covid-19, particularly in areas of contact-tracing and quarantine.

Guyana and Suriname also agreed to coordinate and share experiences with regards to their respective Covid-19 immunisation programmes.