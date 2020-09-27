Guyana records two more COVID-19 deaths; total now at 76

The Ministry of Health has announced that two more persons have died from COVID-19, taking Guyana’s death toll now to 76.

According to the Ministry in a statement this evening, “as of 18:00hrs on September 26, 2020, two other persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.”

These latest fatalities are a 36-year-old male from East Berbice-Corentyne (Region 6) who died while receiving care at a medical facility, and the other is a 45-year-old man from Demerara/Mahaica (Region 4).

Samples were collected from both at the time of admission and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials of the Ministry have since contacted all relatives and persons to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed to the now-dead persons.

Only earlier this evening, the Health Ministry reported that 16 new COVID-19 cases were recorded today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,725.

Of these, however, some 1,120 are active cases including 12 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining 1,104 persons in isolation, that is, 232 in institutional isolation and the other 872 in home isolation.

There are also 82 persons in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, some 1,535 persons have so far recovered from the life-threatening disease – 45 more than the figure reported on Friday.

To date, over 13,400 persons have been tested for the novel coronavirus in Guyana.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO. 9) which are in effect until September 30, 2020. This order emphasises:

the need for correct and consistent use of face masks when leaving their homes;

the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others

and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231 1166, 226 7480 or 624 6674 IMMEDIATELYor visit us at www.health.gov.gy