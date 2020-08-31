Guyana records its 39th COVID-19 death

The Public Health Ministry regrettably informs that as of 17:00h on August 30, 2020, one other person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died.

The patient was a 31-year-old woman from Region 6.

The MoH is in contact with all relatives and other contacts to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed. The Ministry is asking that patient confidentiality be respected and the families be allowed to mourn in peace.

The Health Ministry expresses sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to assist the families to deal with the situation.

To date, the country has recorded 1234 confirmed cases of COVID-19 of which 687 have recovered. The Ministry will continue to provide up- to- date information to the public as we continue with the country’s COVID-19 response.

Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers 231 1166, 226 7480 or 180/181 for assistance.