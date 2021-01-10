Guyana records 33 new COVID-19 cases

Guyana has recorded 33 new novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today, the total number of COVID-19 cases is now 6574.

But only 369 of these are currently active cases. This includes five patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the other 364 persons in isolation.

There are also 33 persons in institutional quarantine.

Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll is now 167 following the deaths of two more persons – a 58-year-old from Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica) and a 39-year-old from Region Seven (Cuyuni- Mazaruni) – both of whom died on Saturday while being hospitalised after testing positive for the virus.

To date, some 6036 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease in Guyana – 17 more recoveries than the figure recorded the previous day.

See below for the updated COVID-19 Dashboard