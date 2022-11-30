Guyana receives US$200,000 from China to procure medical supplies

In an effort to enhance the medical facilities and services in Guyana, China handed over a cash grant to the tune of US$200,000 to the Ministry of Health to procure medical supplies.

The grant was handed over to Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony by China’s Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan, on Tuesday at the Ministry’s head office, Brickdam.

Dr Anthony expressed his appreciation to the Chinese government for its continued support to Guyana.

Guyana and China have a long relationship, especially in the area of health.

The Health Minister noted that over the years, Guyana has benefitted from the Chinese brigade that would visit Guyana to work at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and Linden Hospital.

He pointed out that over 1,000 Guyanese have also benefitted from surgeries and other care the Chinese contingent has provided over the years.

Dr Anthony explained that many Guyanese have benefitted from the COVID-19 Sinopharm vaccine, one of Guyana’s first vaccines.

“I think it has assisted in preventing people from getting sick and also, possibly dying from COVID. During that period, when we were struggling to be able to get diagnostics, we benefitted from equipment…so that we can do the diagnostics for COVID. This grant falls within that realm and certainly, we will use it to increase our preparedness for COVID-19. We are extremely grateful to…the ambassy, and of course, the government of China,” he underscored.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Haiyan highlighted that for the Caribbean countries that have diplomatic relations with China, the Chinese state counsellor and the Foreign Affairs Minister, Wang Yi announced that China will donate medical supplies to countries including Guyana.

In addition, she noted that the embassy will donate medical supplies worth about US$20,000 to Guyana.

“Those countries that attach great importance to people’s health. We regard it as an important part in people-centered development. Our president [Xi Jinping] emphasised that people’s health is an important indicator of a prosperous country,” she said.

The ambassador said China remains committed to working with Guyana to improve the healthcare sector.

“Healthcare development is a common pursuit of your country. So, China is trying and when we are striving to improve our healthcare, we are trying within our capacity to support Guyana,” she asserted.

She added that China will continue to strengthen the cooperation in healthcare and a framework of global development initiatives and Guyana-China’s health communities.

“Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of China’s medical teams’ service in Guyana. We look forward to taking this opportunity to jointly make plans, to implement them, and to strengthen our cooperation in this field,” the ambassador stated.

This year, Guyana and China celebrated 50 years of bilateral relations.