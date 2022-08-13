Guyana gets US$50k from Chinese Govt to support disaster relief

The People’s Republic of China on Friday donated a cheque valued at US$50,000 to the Government of Guyana aimed at tackling Disaster Relief and Risk Management countrywide.

The funds were received by Col. (Ret’d) Nazrul Hussain, Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).

The Asian nation expressed its intent to formalize a working relationship with the Guyana

Government, via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the

CDC, to assist in Disaster Risk Management plans.

A Forum is slated for August 25th of this year which will delve into Disaster Risk Management, and the Government of China has pledged to share knowledge and experiences that may prove beneficial for Guyanese.

The cheque was presented by Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Her Excellency Guo

Haiyan.

CDC’s Director General thanked China for their timely support in wake of the

current challenges faced by Guyana in the flood-prone areas, and looks forward to

benefiting from more capacity-building opportunities with China.