Guns, ammo found in car at Weldaad

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force this morning intercepted a car with a quantity of ammunition and a gun at Weldaad, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

The incident occurred just about 04:30h.

Police said that a silver-grey car drove to the back street of Weldaad in an attempt to evade a stop and search operation which was being conducted at Weldaad Public Road.

Officers conducting the operation observed the movements of car and went in the same direction where the observed the vehicle parked with the car lights off.

Following this observation, the ranks proceeded to the vehicle when two persons exited the car and fled the scene, leaving the drive behind.

A search was conducted in the presence of the driver and police discovered 2 boxes containing a total of 35 12-guage ammunition; a slasher; a Yamaha boat engine; a gasoline bottle; an RB battery; a power bar; a blender; and a toolkit with tools.

Further checks conducted in the area where the occupants escaped led to the discovery of a Remington 12-guage shotgun.

The items were lodged and driver arrested as the investigation continues.