Gunmen invade Eccles supermarket

Armed bandits on Tuesday evening stormed a Chinese Supermarket in Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) where they harassed customers, before exiting with an unknown sum of cash.

INews understands that the incident around 19:15hrs.

Speaking with this publication on Wednesday, one of the victims shared that the robbery, which lasted for about three minutes, took place just as she and her husband were about to cash out and leave the supermarket.

She related that she and her husband stopped to buy water and some groceries and while she was at the cashier, her husband ventured outside to get a bottle of water.

It was at that time that two armed men entered the store and approached her, demanding money.

“I was cashing out our items and he went to get the water from outside where the Chinese usually have it to put [in] the car. So, as I turn and I finish paying the cashier, I saw two guys walking coming in and one of them come to me and say ‘give me the money you have’. I had the money in my pocket and I leave it there and when I turned and I looked properly I saw he had a gun, the other one with the other gun [went] over to the [cashier] and he was emptying the register,” the victim shared.

She added that after screaming, one of the bandits choked her and ordered he to stay quiet. Subsequently, her husband, who was unaware that a robbery was taking place, re-entered the building and was ordered by one of the bandits to ‘get inside’, with which he complied.

“I was on the ground, my husband tried to console me, he [a bandit] was pointing the gun to him and telling him ‘not a word…don’t say anything’ and he turn and he tell the bandit she’s not well that’s why she’s crying and he (the bandit) said ‘you don’t hear what I said y’all don’t make a sound, don’t move’,” she shared.

According to the victim, she did not get a good look at the perpetrators, however, from what she could remember, they were both wearing hats.

Investigations are ongoing.

