Gunmen escape with $11.9M in cash & items after robbing businessmen at party

Police are investigating the armed robbery committed on several businessmen who were attending a birthday party at a house in Fourth Street, La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara.

The incident occurred during the wee hours of today and so far, three suspects have been arrested and some of the stolen items recovered.

The victims and articles stolen are as follows:

1) Michael Kunjbehari, a 36-year-old businessman of Fourth Street, Turkeyen, Georgetown to wit: Two laptops valued at $200,000, $1.2 million in cash (GC), along with one ID card

2) Robin Satrohan, a 32-year-old businessman of Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown to wit: $500,000 cash and one Samsung Galaxy S10 valued at $50,000.

3) Ryan Jahurali, a 30-year-old businessman of Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara to wit:

One Samsung Note20 Ultra valued at $250,000 and $200,000 cash.

4) Everton Singh-Lammy, a 36-year-old of Kitty, Georgetown to wit: One gold ring valued at $500,000, one Samsung Note20 Ultra valued $330,000 and $170,000 cash.

5) John Ali, a businessman of Prashad Nagar, Georgetown to wit: One Black strap bag valued $700,000, one diamond ring valued at $4 million dollars, one white gold chain valued $400,000, one Samsung22 Ultra cell phone valued at $300,000, and $1.5M in cash.

6) Mario Joseph, a 31-years-old businessman of Well Road Ogle, ECD to wit: $50,000 cash

7) Ramsammy (only name), a 27-year-old Canadian citizen of Torrey Pines Boulevard, Sarasota, Canada to wit: One gold chain valued at $1.1 million, one gold ring valued at $32,000, a red wallet containing a Canadian driver’s license, ID card and bank card, and $63,000 in cash (GC).

8. Anthony Joseph, a 32-year-old businessman of Fourth Street, Alexander Village, Georgetown to wit: One iPhone13 valued at $300,000.

Reports are that the eight victims along with five other friends were at the party when four identifiable men armed with guns entered the house through a back door which was not locked. The perpetrators then proceeded to relieve the victims of the mentioned articles and cash.

The men then made good their escape in a waiting car.

The matter was reported to the police and the scene was visited by a party of police ranks.

The scene was photographed and the area was canvassed for CCTV cameras.

One victim, upon tracking his phone, led police to an abandoned house in Plum Park, Sophia, Greater Georgetown where a red Digicel bag was found containing two laptops belonging to Michael Kunjbehari, one Samsung S10 cell phone belonging to Robin Satrohan, Samsung Note20 Ultra phone belonging to Everton Lammy and an iPhone 13 belonging to Anthony Joseph along with an ID card was recovered.

The said bag was taken to the BV Police Station where it was photographed and dusted for fingerprints.

Acting on information received, at 06:00hrs this morning, ranks from the Vigilance Police Station went to a house in North Melanie, ECD where three suspects were apprehended and taken to the BV Police Station. They were placed into custody and were identified by the victims as the perpetrators.

Investigations are ongoing.