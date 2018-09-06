GTU, MoE set to go to arbitration- Chief Labour Officer

Coming out of what is expected to be the final conciliation meeting between the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) and the Education Ministry regarding the salary increases being demanded for teachers across Guyana, Chief Labour Officer (CLO) Charles Ogle has revealed that the parties are set to go to arbitration.

The meeting held with the Union head, Mark Lyte, Chief Education Officer, Marcel Hutson and other members and representatives of the Ministry of Education (MoE), at the Social Cohesion’s Ministry, Department of Labour on Thursday afternoon saw yet again failed talks.

Ogle disclosed that no new offers were made to the Union however, the Union and Ministry discussions were based on reintegration of the teachers back into schools across Guyana without salary cuts.

In arbitration, the Union and Government are expected to put forth evidence to justify their cause and the decision made would be final.

Scores of teachers who were protesting the Ministry of Brickdam had anxiously assembled outside of the meeting to hear the deliberations.

At the first conciliation meeting held on August 29, Lyte had established that the Union would immediately call the strike off if the issue moved to arbitration.

However, Ogle told the media that GTU is yet to state their position on that.

Teachers across the country are currently on strike as the two entities dispute over salary increases and other issues.