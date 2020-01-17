GTT employees benefit from chronic disease workshop

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) on Wednesday hosted a Chronic Disease Management workshop in an effort to raise the awareness of the importance of healthy living among employees and increase preventative practices related to chronic disease.

The workshop, which was held at GTT’s Training Center on Thomas Land, Georgetown, was in partnership with the Chronic Disease Unit, the Food Policy Unit, and Mental Health Unit along with the Guyana Diabetic Association.

Clinical Psychologist at the Mental Health Unit (MOPH) Balogun Osunbiyi did a presentation on Coping and Relaxation Mechanism.

He deemed the session as timely and necessary for young men in the workforce. He noted that based on feedback during the workshop he realized that many of the attendees were unaware of the various types of mental illnesses that can affect the well-being of men, especially those over the age of 30.

Kavita Singh of the Chronic Disease Unit (MOPH) thanked GTT, on behalf of the ministry, for taking the initiative to engage the public health sector in embarking on this auspicious journey towards a healthier life for not just their staff but also Guyana in general.

“This activity gives full recognition to the nature of the public-private partnership that the Ministry wishes to develop throughout the years with GTT and other private entities,” said Singh.

Coordinator of Power Systems at GTT, Ricardo Yearwood, who lauded the company’s initiative in hosting the session said “This is a great move by GTT, for us to ensure we take seriously our health and wellness, even on the busiest of days. We have benefitted greatly and were provided with self-management tools that will definitely improve our lives. It is my hope that more employees can benefit from this training.”

The one-day workshop focused on areas such as Medical Management, Behavioral Management, Mental Health/Emotional Management and the Importance of Physical Activity/Exercise to name a few.